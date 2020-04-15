After early COVID-19 spike, Illinoisans in South Korea say life is slowly returning to normal

South Korea sends 600,000 COVID-19 tests to the United States at the request of President Trump

INCHEON, South Korea — South Korea this week is reportedly sending 600,000 COVID-19 tests to the United States at the request of President Donald Trump. It comes as the number of daily new infections is on the decline and life slowly returns to normal in the country, which had an spike of coronavirus cases early this year.

"Unfortunately we became one of the first countries who had the virus," said Derek Shim, the managing director of a flooring company in port city of Incheon. "Next, following China, right? So people had fear and knew that this was going to be big," he said.

The South Korean government learned an valuable lesson in a 2015 outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS.

"Back then is when the government, when the country learned how important it is to test early and test often," said Bruce Harrison, a correspondent for Feature Story News who lives in the nation's capital of Seoul. "Get those diagnoses in and you can more quickly stem the spread of a virus like COVID-19.

The country started stockpiling tests in January and is now in the position to sell them abroad. Past epidemics have also taught Koreans the value of wearing masks. Social pressure keeps them on.