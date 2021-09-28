After 5 years, Obamas to break ground on Presidential Center

Gov. Pritzker and the Obamas are expected to attend a celebratory groundbreaking Tuesday on Chicago's South Side for the Obama Presidential Center.

The event will take place 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 in Jackson Park. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be joining the former president to celebrate the center.

Tuesday's event follows years of legal battles, concerns about gentrification and a federal review. Construction officially began last month in Jackson Park along Lake Michigan. The site is near the Obama family home and where the former president started his political career.

The roughly $830 million center will feature a museum, public library branch and children's play area.