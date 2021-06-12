Advocacy group marks one year of protests, pushing for racial equality

The group meets on the corner of John Deere Road and 16th Street in Moline every Saturday from noon-12:30pm.

MOLINE, Illinois — Saturday, June 12th marked one year that people from the Progressive Action for the Common Good have been standing on the corner of John Deere Road and 16th Street in Moline. The group is raising awareness for racial equality.

About a dozen people from the community came out Saturday with signs that read, "Black Lives Matter", "Honk for Racial Equality" and "No Hate in our state".

Organizers tell News 8, they come out no matter the weather, yes, even in the snow and rain. The group began their mission after the death of George Floyd in May of 2020.

"We're here to remind people, every Saturday, that there are still problems in this country that we all need to face together. There can be change but it's going to take hearts and minds" said Glenda Guster, volunteer with the Progressive Action for Common Good.