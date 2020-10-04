A peak in Quad City COVID-19 cases expected in late April

The President and CEO of Genesis Medical Center says it appears the coronavirus outbreak may reach its peak on April 27th.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Today, Genesis Medical Facilities are seeing an average of 30-40 inpatients a week. Some of the patients turn out to be confirmed cases, others are still under review.

"We think we’re just on the upswing of this curve," said Genesis Health Systems President and CEO, Doug Cropper.

However, in the coming weeks, Cropper said that number is expected to nearly triple.

"We believe the peak, based on all of the looking we've done and all the modeling, will be about three times what we're currently seeing," said Cropper. "So you say it's about 40-patients right now... we think it'll be about 120."

Cropper projects the peak, here locally, will hit on April 27th. Still, he said facilities are equipped to handle that projection.

President and CEO, Doug Cropper, also announced a major milestone in the way the local diagnosis is done.

"Ten days from now we will have our own Genesis testing capability," said Cropper. "We'll be able to do up to 100 tests a day and with a three-hour turn around time. So that’s dramatically going to change our situation with our testing."