75-year-old retired Wyanet firefighter honored with birthday parade

WYANET, Ill. — Bobby Catton turned 75 March 31 so friends and family held a parade.

Tim Catton says his uncle Bobby was a volunteer firefighter for 40 years in the Wyanet Fire Department.

On March 31 friends and relatives held a birthday parade for 75-year-old Catton.

It was held in Wyanet, Illinois starting at the VFW parking lot on Main Street and continuing by Catton's house on King Street.

"He was a volunteer Fireman and Community Club member for years. He lost his wife of 50 years back in August and we are all just trying to keep an eye on him while keeping his spirits up."