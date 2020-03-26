6 household items hospitals need to help in the fight against coronavirus

"We’ve been overwhelmed by the generous offers we’ve received from the community to make masks and support us in other ways. "

You don't just have to be a seamstress and make medical masks to help staff on the front-lines of fighting the coronavirus.

A spokesperson from UnityPoint said they are multiple ways you can chip in.

Masks

UnityPoint is accepting homemade masks and is providing instructions on how to make them. They will also accept different style masks that have already been made.

"We’ve been overwhelmed by the generous offers we’ve received from the community to make masks and support us in other ways. We want to begin using these masks in areas of indirect patient care to help us preserve our supplies," said a spokesperson from UnityPoint.

Other Supplies

They are collecting the following supplies:

Vacuum bags

Elastic

Hair ties

Wax covered string

Pipe cleaners

(drop off locations below)

Trinity Health Care Crisis Fund

You can donate to the "Trinity Health Care Crisis Fund," which helps provide resources for medical staff responding to the coronavirus spread.

Trinity Health Foundation committed $50,000 to the fund.

You can donate online, here, or call the foundation directly at 309-779-7610.

Supplies and masks can be dropped off at three Quad Cities locations between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Here are drop off locations: