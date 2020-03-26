6 household items hospitals need to help in the fight against coronavirus

You don't just have to be a seamstress and make medical masks to help staff on the front-lines of fighting the coronavirus.
A spokesperson from UnityPoint said they are multiple ways you can chip in.
Masks
UnityPoint is accepting homemade masks and is providing instructions on how to make them. They will also accept different style masks that have already been made.
"We’ve been overwhelmed by the generous offers we’ve received from the community to make masks and support us in other ways. We want to begin using these masks in areas of indirect patient care to help us preserve our supplies," said a spokesperson from UnityPoint.
Other Supplies
They are collecting the following supplies:
- Vacuum bags
- Elastic
- Hair ties
- Wax covered string
- Pipe cleaners
(drop off locations below)
Trinity Health Care Crisis Fund
You can donate to the "Trinity Health Care Crisis Fund," which helps provide resources for medical staff responding to the coronavirus spread.
Trinity Health Foundation committed $50,000 to the fund.
You can donate online, here, or call the foundation directly at 309-779-7610.
Supplies and masks can be dropped off at three Quad Cities locations between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Here are drop off locations:
Trinity Rock Island
2701 17th Street
Rock Island, IL 61201
Trinity Moline
500 John Deere Rd.
Moline, IL 61265
Trinity Bettendorf
4500 Utica Ridge Rd.
Bettendorf, IA 52722
Monday – Friday