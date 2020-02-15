Couple celebrates 50 years in same room they held their wedding reception in

A local couple is recreating their wedding night this Valentine's Day.

Kathryn and Gordon Siokos taking a trip back in time with their own private dance floor.

"This is where it all started," Kathryn said.

"It was the beginning of a great trip, I chose the right person," Gordon said.

They are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Valentines Day in 1970.

"She has become my friend," Gordon said. "You can`t be married for 50 years and not be friends."

"I cannot tell you what a romantic husband I have," Kathryn said."He has treated me royally for 50 years."

It's not just the years that make this anniversary special to them.

"It gives me the feeling that i`m doing something right," Gordon said. "It`s fun to romance her,"

They are back in the gold room at Hotel Blackhawk in Davenport, for their golden anniversary.

"It's where they had their wedding reception."

"That night was wonderful," Gordon said.

They aren't celebrating this milestone alone.They are able to share their memories with the children this year.

"I love my parents," son Jimmy Siokos said. "I love how proud they are of their commitment. 50 years is a long time."

"To share this moment with them, this evening with them, is beyond joyful," Kathryn said. "A marriage needs hard work, it needs dedication, and it needs total commitment."

"You have to do what you were doing when you were courting your wife," Gordon said. "I don`t refer to her as my wife. She will always be my bride."