50 state Democratic parties propose multiple voting changes amid coronavirus

50 State Democratic parties sent a letter to federal and state officials asking for nationwide action "to make voting easier and more accessible without the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19."

“Americans shouldn’t have to put their health and safety at risk to cast their ballot,” said IDP Chair Mark Smith. “While the COVID-19 pandemic requires Americans to stay home, we need to do everything we can to protect our democratic processes and make sure every vote is counted.”

The letter from state party leaders calls on federal lawmakers to appropriate at least $2 billion to allow states to make the following improvements to their electoral systems: