50 state Democratic parties propose multiple voting changes amid coronavirus

50 State Democratic parties sent a letter to federal and state officials asking for nationwide action "to make voting easier and more accessible without the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19."
“Americans shouldn’t have to put their health and safety at risk to cast their ballot,” said IDP Chair Mark Smith. “While the COVID-19 pandemic requires Americans to stay home, we need to do everything we can to protect our democratic processes and make sure every vote is counted.”
The letter from state party leaders calls on federal lawmakers to appropriate at least $2 billion to allow states to make the following improvements to their electoral systems:
a universal and easily accessible vote-by-mail system which should include:
provisions for free or prepaid postage,
allowing ballots postmarked by election day to count,
reforming any signature match laws to protect voters,
and allowing community organizations to collect and deliver voted, sealed ballots.
extended early voting periods to allow for in-person voters to practice social distancing
expanded voter registration options, including both online and same-day registration
voter outreach and education to raise awareness around these changes
prohibition of polling place adjustments that disproportionately affect marginalized communities
ensure that the millions of overseas American voters can participate fully in the political process