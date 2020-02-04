50+ farmers and their tractors make a true show of solidarity for local hero

More than 50 farmers line the streets to show their support for a loved neighbor.

REYNOLDS, Ill. — More than 50 farmers and their tractors lined the streets, making sure they stood to support a man despite the threat of the coronavirus.

Tractors, miles apart, were a ray of hope in a grieving community.

"He'll be missed by a lot of people."

As locals lined up to say goodbye to one man. Randy Murdock.

Neighbors assembled in the morning, awaiting the escort of the local hero.

"People will rally around them. It's going to be very difficult," said neighbor Sandra Venable.

As the world practices social distancing during the pandemic, large gatherings have been put on hold.

So this procession was assembled to pay tribute to Randy, who died on Sunday at the age of 59.

"Farmers are willing to help. And right now the family needs some support and there isn't a farmer out here that wouldn't do that," said Ben Keller.

Neighbor, good friend and organizer, Ben Keller called Randy his role model.

"He wasn't afraid to help you grow your farm just like he was doing," he said.

It was an outpouring of love, for a man loved by so many.

The procession continued on to Randy's final resting place, Buffalo Prairie Cemetery.