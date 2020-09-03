50-family townhouses plan to fill vacant Rock Island city block

A Wisconsin developer looks to revitalize lot off 11th Street.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A 50-family townhome complex could fill a vacant Rock Island lot if City Council approves the sale of the site Monday. Before the city took ownership of the lot a few years ago, there were 15 homes around the block.

For the past year, Tarah Sipes, Rock Island’s Economic Development Manager, has worked on plans for the lot between 5th and 6th Ave. off 11th St. She says if the idea is approved, the homes could be “rent to own”, which is a new concept for the city.

“The area where this development will be located has a high rate of renters,” Sipes explains. “While there’s nothing wrong with that, having home ownership lends stability to a neighborhood. If someone is there for 40, 50 years, it’s better than someone who’s there for maybe three years.”

Mayor Mike Thoms says the city needs to work with what they have and reuse lots.

“We are somewhat landlocked,” Mayor Thoms says. “Not officially, we have southwest Rock Island to grow, but the opportunities have come down and sprinkled throughout parts of the cities.”

He says the new 9-unit “Solomon Townhouses” will blend in with the current neighborhood and help the city expand.

“It means more property tax, it’s a new building, they do pay a property tax,” says Mayor Thoms.

If passed, construction will begin before the end of the year. They hope to have the project complete by summer of next year.