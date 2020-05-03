$4-million in federal funding is coming to Illinois after record flooding

Senators Duckworth and Durbin say the $4-Million is for Emergency Transportation Relief in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced on March 5 that $4,101,186 in federal funding is being released to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS).

The money is intended for transportation infrastructure repairs after "heavy rains and flooding in Illinois last spring."

According to the press release, the Illinois Department of Transportation will receive $3,767,686.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will receive $200,000 and $133,500, respectively.