$4-million in federal funding is coming to Illinois after record flooding

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced on March 5 that $4,101,186 in federal funding is being released to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS).
The money is intended for transportation infrastructure repairs after "heavy rains and flooding in Illinois last spring."
According to the press release, the Illinois Department of Transportation will receive $3,767,686.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will receive $200,000 and $133,500, respectively.
"The ERFO program provides funding to help federal lands transportation facilities and federally-owned roads that are open to public travel, recover after experiencing serious damage by a natural disaster."