4 arrested in Knox County after speeding 40 over the limit, then deputies found the 55 iPhones

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — In a post on Facebook, the Knox County Sheriffs Office says they arrested 4 people after they found 55 iPhones in a car.

Police say on Wednesday, February 26 The Knox County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of US Highway 34 for a car driving "104 miles per hour in a posted 65 mile per hour zone."

Deputies say they found 53 - iPhone 11 and 2 - iPhone X Max.

"The phones were still in their boxes and several phone plan contracts were also located inside the vehicle. Through further investigation, it was learned the IPhones were obtained through identity theft and purchased fraudulently from around the United States. The estimated value of all the phones is approximately $80,000.00"

The following people were arrested for possession of stolen property $10-$100,000.00 and identity theft:

Henrick I Botello Gonzalez, H/M, 32 Years Old, 5733 Waldron St. #2, Corona, NY 11386 Jose A. Salas Veleza, H/M, 22 Years Old, 421 Himrod St. #2, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Emily E. Brown, W/F, 22 Years Old, 2031 York Rd, Apt. 1, Gettysburg, PA 17325 Derek M.X. Luntz, W/M, 21 Years Old, 33 West Middle St, Apt. 102, Gettysburg, PA 17325

Gonzalez was also charged with Speeding more than 35 over the posted speed limit and reckless driving.