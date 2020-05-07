3 hurt after neighborhood fireworks show turns to gun shots

The area was already blocked off to light off fireworks when a fight broke out shortly before the gunshots.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Three people are hospitalized after a neighborhood fireworks show turned to gunfire.

Davenport Police say they received a large disturbance call just before 2:30 this morning, near the intersection of Third and Myrtle Streets.

Investigators say neighbors had already blocked off the area to light off fireworks. More than 100 people were in the area at the time.

Officers say someone or somebodies fired guns as they arrived to disperse the crowd. A fight also broke out as more than 50 gunshots rang out.

At least one of the victims was found in that area. No word right now where the other two victims were found, but all three are being treated at a Genesis Hospital this morning. No officers were hurt.

Iowa State Patrol is helping Davenport Police with this investigation. Scott County Sheriff's along with Blue Grass, Eldridge, Bettendorf Police also responded to the scene.