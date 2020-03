3 people are facing charges in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Police say on Wednesday, March 11, they raided a house in the 400 block of May Avenue.

Ashley M. Newsom, 33 is charged with child endangerment.

Chad Carlson, 39 is charged with possession of marijuana.

Cody William Joe Rollins, 29 is charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia.

All three are being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on bond.