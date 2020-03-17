$25-million will be spent helping juvenile offenders rejoin society

The Department of Labor says the money will be spent helping juveniles join the workforce.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced $25-million in funding for organizations that help young adults enter the workforce after legal troubles.

The funding is available under the Young Adult Reentry Partnership 2020 grant program and is for people ages 18-24 years old who are currently or have previously been involved with the juvenile or adult criminal justice system, are low-income, or are high school dropouts at the time of enrollment.

“When young adults leave the justice system, they often encounter challenges that hinder their ability to join the workforce and reenter their communities,” said Assistant Secretary for Employment and Training John Pallasch. “But President Trump has made it clear. We believe in second chances. The young men and women exiting the justice system deserve the opportunity to participate and add value to our workforce, and we at the Department stand ready to assist them.”

The Department plans to award up to $4,500,000 each to eligible organizations.