2021 Geneseo Music Festival returns for it's 53rd season

GENESEO, Ill. — The Geneseo Chamber of Commerce announced that the Geneseo Music Festival is returning for its 53rd season.

The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The festival is taking place Friday, June 18th 2021 - Sunday, June 20th, 2021. There will be live music, craft vendors, food trucks, tractor displays.

The 2021 Geneseo Music Fest will feature its classic attractions, such as the Music Fest Art & Craft Fair, Music Fest Queen Pageant, Summertime Cookouts at the City Park and will feature live music acts from both Geneseo and the surrounding region. Food trucks will be set up at the City park during the event, offering selections ranging from barbeque to lemon shake-ups to classic carnival food fair.

Schedule:

Thursday June 17

• 4:00 pm – 7:30 pm: Girls Night Out & Pop-Up Market - Central Bank Pavilion

Friday June 18

• 6:00 pm: 2021 Geneseo Music Fest begins

• 6:00 pm: Kiwanis Annual Doo Dah Parade – Downtown Geneseo

• 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm: Geneseo Rotary Cookout & Ice Cream Social – Geneseo City Park

• 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm: LIVE MUSIC – TBA – Great Revivalist Brew Lab

• 6:30 pm: Little Miss Henry County Contestants – City Park Bandshell

• 7:00 pm: 2021 Geneseo Music Fest Queen Pageant presented by Geneseo Rotary – City Park Bandshell

• 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm: LIVE MUSIC – 50 Shades of Rock – Geneseo Brewing Company

Saturday June 19 CITY PARK BANDSHELL SCHEDULE

*(All acts take place at the Geneseo City Park Bandshell)

• 8:30 am: Music Fest Flow Yoga presented by the Geneseo Park District

• 10:15 am: Jazzercise Strength 45 in the Park by Jazzercise

• 11:30 am: Musical Memories Recital

• 1:30 pm: Music Fest Cheer Clinic presented by Geneseo Cheer

• 3:00 pm: Geneseo Community Choir

• 4:30 pm: Maple City Band

• 6:00 pm: River City 6 Jazz Band

Saturday June 19

• 8:00 am – 3:00 pm: Geneseo Farmer’s Market – North City Park

• 8:00 am – 6:00 pm: AETA Tractor Display – North City Park

• 8:00 am: Maple City 4 Run presented by Geneseo Rotary – Geneseo Middle School

• 9:00 am – 3:00 pm: Family Fest (inflatables, fire truck sprinkler and more) presented by Geneseo Park District & Geneseo Fire Dept. – Geneseo City Park

• 10:00 am – 3:00 pm: Presidential Memorabilia Display feat. Historian Dr. Larry Cook – Illowa Fellowship of Christian Athletes (old library)

• 10:00 am – 6:00 pm: Geneseo Music Fest Art & Craft Fair – Geneseo City Park

• 11:00 am – 1:00 pm: FFA Ag Alumni Lunch Cookout – Geneseo City Park

• 1:00 pm: FFA Pedal Tractor Pull presented by Love’s Travel Stops – Geneseo City Park

• 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm: Porkchop Cookout & Ice Cream Social – Henry County Pork Producers & Geneseo Art League – Geneseo City Park

• 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm: LIVE MUSIC – TBA – Great Revivalist Brew Lab

• 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm: LIVE MUSIC – Wulfbriar – Central Bank Pavilion

• 8:00 pm: Outdoor Movie Series – “School of Rock” presented by the Geneseo Park District Foundation - Geneseo Park District Athletic Field

Sunday June 20

• 7:00 am – 11:00 am: Father’s Day Fly-In Breakfast – Gen-Airpark

• 10:00 am – 4:00 pm: Geneseo Music Fest Art & Craft Fair – Geneseo City Park

• 10:30 am: Sunday Morning Church Service – First United Methodist Church – Geneseo City Park Bandshell

• 1:00 pm: 2021 Geneseo Music Fest Father’s Day Parade presented by Geneseo Communications – State Street/Downtown Geneseo

• 2:30 pm: LIVE MUSIC – Glory Days Garage Band presented by Heartland Connections – Geneseo City Park Bandshell