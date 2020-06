This year's Rock Island Grand Prix race has been canceled.

Race teams from around the country and tens of thousands of fans come to the Quad Cities for the Labor Day weekend event.

The race organizers say that with the uncertainty of when large gatherings will be allowed in Illinois again they decided to cancel.

The Rock Island Grand Prix is one of the largest and most prestigious street kart races.