2 wanted on armed violence and drug charges in Knox

Police say numerous complaints led to the charges

GALESBURG, Ill. — Police say on Thursday, March 12. The Galesburg Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Department, and the Knoxville Police Department conducted a joint investigation into the illegal sales and trafficking of Cannabis and Controlled Substances.

In a response to numerous complaints of suspected drug activity, police raided a house in the 200 block of West Grove Street in Knoxville on March 12.

Police say they found approximately seven pounds of cannabis, 100 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, two firearms and an undisclosed amount of money.

Police have issued arrest warrants for Thomas Mitchell Swing and Cade W. Nuss.

Swing 18, is wanted for armed Violence, manufacture/delivery cannabis, unlawful cannabis trafficking and unlawful possession cannabis.