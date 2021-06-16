2 nurses who gave inmates COVID-19 vaccine overdoses fired

Two nurses were fire from the Iowa Department of Corrections after overdosing over 70 inmates with the Pfizer vaccine.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said the incorrect doses were given to inmates at the maximum security prison in Fort Madison in April.

Authorities said at the time the inmates were given up to six times the proper dose of the Pfizer vaccine. State officials have not said how the overdoses occurred.