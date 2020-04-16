2 escape Burlington home after furnace explosion

Two people managed to escape from a house fire in Burlington.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Two people managed to escape from a house fire in Burlington.

Firefighters say that around 4:47 PM., Wednesday, April 15, they responded to a reported furnace explosion at the 200 block of S. Gunnison Street in Burlington.

Firefighters say they arrived 3 minutes later to find smoke coming from the 2-story wood-frame home.

Firefighters located a fire above the furnace and say it was quickly extinguished.

The single-family home has an estimated $20,000 in damages to the structure, furnace, and electrical system. According to the Burlington Fire Department, there were 2 occupants in the house at the time of the fire and both were able to escape without injury.

The house is insured.

There were working smoke detectors. The fire is considered accidental due to a mechanical malfunction inside the furnace.

12 on-duty Burlington firefighters responded to the call and were assisted by six West Burlington firefighters responding on automatic aid.