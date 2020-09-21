No foul play suspected in Knox County drownings

William J. Self and Lawrence R. Self, were pronounced dead at the scene.

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — Two people are dead after drowning in a lake near Illinois Route 180.

Police say around 1:27 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, they found two men drowned at a lake near 2100 Illinois Route 180, Williamsfield.

The two victims were identified as William J. Self, 40, and Lawrence R. Self, 26, both of Toulon Illinois. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Knox County sheriff says the autopsy report does not indicate any evidence of foul play.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Williamsfield Fire, and Victoria Fire Department in the investigation and recovery.- Knox CO sheriff