Christopher Columbus statues taken down at 2 Chicago parks

Mayor Lightfoot's office says that the monuments were "temporarily removed" for the safety of protesters and police.
Credit: AP
City municipal crews help guide the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park as it is removed by a crane, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Chicago. A statue of Christopher Columbus that drew chaotic protests in Chicago was taken down early Friday amid a plan by President Donald Trump to dispatch federal agents to the city. (Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Two statues of Christopher Columbus that stood in Chicago parks have been taken down at the direction of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a week after protesters trying to topple one of the monuments to the Italian explorer clashed with police. 

Crews used a large crane to remove the statue from its pedestal in downtown Chicago’s Grant Park as a small crowd gathered to watch. That's the park where police and protesters clashed a week ago. Hours later, a second statue of Columbus was removed from Arrigo Park in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood. 

The Democratic mayor's office said in a statement issued after the statues were taken down that both were “temporarily removed” at the mayor’s direction “in response to demonstrations that became unsafe for both protesters and police."