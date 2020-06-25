13 Peoria men convicted for "conspiring to operate as a criminal enterprise."

13 members of the Peoria street gang known as “Bomb Squad” have been sentenced for conspiring to operate as a criminal enterprise.

PEORIA, Ill. — 13 members of the Peoria street gang known as “Bomb Squad” have been sentenced for conspiring to operate as a criminal enterprise.

The men were originally convicted in December 2019.

"The defendants were convicted of conspiring under the RICO statute (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act), to commit murder, attempted murder, arson, drug trafficking, and gun violence to protect itself, its members, and associates from rival gangs and to protect the standing and reputation of the gang from 2013 to 2018."-DOJ

Evidence presented in court during seven weeks of trial and two weeks of sentencing hearings detailed the group’s use of deadly violence, including four murders, more than 20 shootings, and two residential arsons, to intimidate rival gangs, along with social media where the group brazenly touted and glorified its violence. Innocent people were tragically caught in the crossfire, including an 11-year-old girl who was struck and injured by a bullet that passed through the front of the home where she was asleep on a sofa, and the murder of a bystander, a Bradley University freshman, in April 2018, as a bullet passed through the head of a rival gang member and killed her.

Over the past two weeks, U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid presided in individual hearings to sentence each defendant for his respective role and activity in the conspiracy:

Eugene Haywood, 26, life plus 10 years

Raevaughn Rogers, 20, 20 years

Torieuanno White, 26, 40 years

Kenwan Crowe, 21, 20 years

Ezra Johnson, 24, 37 years

Mytrez Flora, 26, 20 years

Lloyd Dotson, 29, 35 years

Kentrevion Watkins, 21, 19 years

Keith Gregory, 21, 30 years

Andre Neal-Ford, 22, 14 years

Jahlin Wilson, 23, 29 years

Sherman Williams, 25, 12 ½ years

Lance Washington, 24, 28 years

"These sentences are appropriate and should send a message to others that violent, lawless behavior will not be tolerated," said U.S. Attorney John Milhiser. "We will continue our efforts with federal, state, and local partners to reduce violent crime by using all available resources, including federal RICO statutes that target dangerous groups in our communities. There is no higher priority than keeping our communities safe."