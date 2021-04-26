12-year-old girl killed in UTV rollover crash

The crash happened north of the Quad Cities in Jackson County.

SPRINGBROOK, Iowa — A 12-year-old girl died after an accident with a Utility Vehicle (UTV) on a farm about 55 miles north of the Quad Cities in Jackson County, Iowa.

The girl had been involved in a UTV rollover, which was reported around 3:20 p.m. Sunday, April 25, according to a statement from Sheriff Brent J. Kilburg.

A UTV typically has four wheels (though it can have more) and steers like a car, as opposed to an ATV, which is controlled by handlebars. UTVs are mainly used for hauling supplies on farms.

Authorities were told she wasn't conscious. The accident happened in the 14000 block of 328th Avenue, outside of Springbrook.

According to Kilburg's statement, "extensive life-saving measures were attempted" at the scene. Responders also called for an Air Care helicopter, which went unused, as she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Iowa DNR and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office have begun an investigation into the crash.

This is a developing report.