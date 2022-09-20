Waitlist opens for Davenport's housing assistance program, how to find out if you qualify

For the first time in five years, the city is taking in applications for low-income families until Sept. 21 at 4 p.m.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — With demand for housing assistance on the rise, the City of Davenport opened the waitlist for its Housing Choice Voucher Program - formerly known as Section 8 Rental Assistance.

"When someone is selected from the list, we have to verify information that they indicate on their preliminary application," City of Davenport Housing Programs Manager Malia Dunn said. "They come into the office, they meet with a housing coordinator and they go through the process with them. Because looking for housing can be a very scary process, especially if you're homeless."

Families can choose from a variety of rental properties approved by the city. The housing team said they regularly work with landlords to add new properties to their list.

Once a family finds a place to rent, they must use 30 percent of their annual income to pay rent and utilities. The city's voucher covers the remaining balance.

To qualify, your family's income must be below a certain limit:

Family Size / Income Limit

$29,900 $34,150 $38,400 $42,650 $46,100 $49,500 $52,900 $56,300

To apply, you will need the following information:

Name of all household members

Date of birth of all household members

Social security numbers of all household members

Approximate annual household income from all sources

Current mailing address

Active email address and/or phone number

The City is accepting applications at The River's Edge at 700 West River Drive, on Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.