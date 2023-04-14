Tax Day is April 18 - here's the easiest way to file last minute

IRS recommends filing taxes electronically, because it's the fastest and easiest way.

MOLINE, Ill. — Tax Day is Tuesday, April 18 and people must have their taxes completed and filed by then.



If you're one of the millions filing your taxes last minute, the Internal Revenue Service or IRS, recommends you file electronically, because it's available to all taxpayers, and it can be free. It's also the fastest and easiest way to submit your returns. Experts also recommend checking your identification numbers, such as employee ID numbers on a W2 form, and especially your social security number.

You can find more tips from the IRS, on helping file your taxes last minute by clicking/tapping here.

News 8's Charles Hart spoke with Financial Representative with Northwestern Mutual Cale Bowe, who said the most common mistake he sees people make, when filing at the last minute, is missing credits and deductions on returns, because their rushing to get it done.

"Making calculation errors is probably another thing," Bowe said. "If you're frantically, like I said, doing all these things, instead of giving yourself time and doing it all collected, you have a higher chance of making an error and you don't want to do that, you don't want to miss out on some savings."

For first time tax filers, Bowe said it's most important to not do it alone. He said a tax expert or someone who's filed before, can help catch errors you missed.