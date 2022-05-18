Rhythm City's Regional Development Authority awards nearly $2M in spring 2022 grants

The Rhythm City Casino Resort-associated nonprofit is awarding its biannual grants to local nonprofits, civic groups and governmental organizations.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Regional Development Authority has announced the release of its almost $2 million worth of grants going to over 70 Quad City organizations and causes.

The RDA, which serves as Rhythm City Casino's non-profit and Qualified Sponsoring Organization, announced a total of $1,950,802 for the spring 2022 half of its biannual grant program, sending the funds to a group of 77 local causes, consisting of nonprofits, civic groups and government organizations.

The RDA gives out these community grants using funds from Rhythm City Casino's gaming operations.

The funds also include some money awarded to complete grants from the fall 2021 cycle, including a $250,000 multi-cycle commitment to Humility Housing and Service, Inc., $125,000 to an affordable housing project and $125,000 to the Putnam Museum and Science Center for their Putnam Reimagined project.

The RDA broke down the categories of grant distribution as such:

Economic development projects: $451,936 (23%)

Proposals for arts, culture and education: $801,485 (41%)

Support to human service efforts: $697,381 (36%)

Across all three of those categories, 18% of the total grant fund went to affordable housing efforts. This is the result of a decision by the RDA in June 2021 to prioritize affordable housing, like skills and mental health. This priority status means that the RDA will seek to continue targeting these areas for grants and other support.

At the conclusion of the RDA board meeting where the grants were approved, five local organizations were invited to the stand to present projects to the public, including Together Making a better Community, Quad Cities Open Network, Humble Dwellings, Vera French Community Mental Health Center and Quad Cities Housing Council.

Applications for the fall 2022 grant cycle will open on July 31, 2022, and last until the end of the day on September 30. The applications can be found on the RDA website.