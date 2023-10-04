Over $16.9 million grants distributed to area art, culture institutions

Eight organizations in and around the Quad Cities have received grants to improve their art, culture and diversity programming.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Eight local organizations are receiving critical funding for future programming this year. Art exhibitions to live music performances will now have the funding to bring new talent to the Quad Cities.

Since 2007, the Quad Cities Cultural Trust (QCCT) has been providing grants to organizations to support underwriting, which means the financial costs associated to an event or program. Having the money up front for a program takes some stress away from producers.

Later in 2021, the QCCT merged with the Adler Theater Trust to combine resources, and to date have granted a little over $16.9 million to local institutions.

The locations receiving grants include: