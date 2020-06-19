HON office chair recalled for falling hazard

Do you have a model number HGTMM, HGV1MM, or M-SEMO201?

According to the CPSC, certain model numbers of HON’s Gateway office chairs are being recalled because the chair’s back can break, posing "fall and injury hazards."

This recall includes HON Gateway office chairs with model numbers HGTMM, and HGV1MM, and manufactured from February 2019 through February 2020.

It also includes the Maxon MXMO series chairs, model numbers M-SEMO201, and M-SEMX101.

"HON has received reports of 11 chair backs breaking including two reports of minor injuries."-