Nonprofit reminds Illinoisans to get help with utility bills

The Citizens Utility Board is reminding people to contact utility providers and see what protections are available.

CHICAGO (AP) — A nonprofit is reminding Illinoisans struggling to pay utility bills during the coronavirus pandemic to seek help.

The Citizens Utility Board says customers should contact their utility provider for specific details on protection available.

Executive Director David Kolata says the Illinois Commerce Commission in June approved consumers protections for people hurt financially by the pandemic.

For individuals, those protections can include a moratorium on utility disconnections through the end of March, deposit waivers and payment plans.