Mel Foster staff donates volunteer hours to OneEighty in Davenport

20 charities have been selected to receive gifts of money and time.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Mel Foster is donating $100,000 to local charities and organizations. There are 20 organizations that have been selected to receive gifts in 2021. That includes Project OneEighty in Davenport.

Along with their donation, their staff is also pledging to donate 1,000 hours of volunteer service to charities and organizations.

About two dozens agents and staff helped OneEighty spread mulch, trim and remove trees and shrubs at the female rehabilitation home.