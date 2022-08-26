Student loan relief: Local economist breaks down the impacts and costs

The plan is expected to impact roughly 45 million borrowers, and economist Mark Grywacheski explained how it's being paid for.

MOLINE, Ill. — President Biden's plan on forgiving student loan debt continues to leave many commentators divided. The expected $500 billion dollar relief plan will forgive up to $10,000 of student loan debt for eligible borrowers, and $20,000 for Pell grant recipients.

But, the plan isn't as straightforward as its goal, according to economist Mark Grywacheski.

Typically, when a loan is forgiven, it becomes taxable income.

"Normally, any type of loan forgiveness is deemed to be taxable income. So if you have a $10,000 loan forgiven that $10,000 historically needs to be counted as income on your tax return," said Grywacheski.

"But under the terms of this loan, forgiveness plan, any loan amount that's wiped clean, so to say, is not considered taxable. So not only do you not have to pay taxes on it, but you're also not at risk of having that $10,000 potentially bump you up into a higher tax category."

This begs the question: who does the debt fall on?

"Ultimately, you know, this is a becomes a debt obligation by the U.S. government. That gets spread that burden gets spread out over the American taxpayers and there was some, you know, new estimates coming out this morning that that tax burden that's going to be assigned to each individual American taxpayer, you know, could be as high as $2,000."

Other relief plans, much like those instated during COVID, have impacted current inflation.

"Whether it's the PPP loans, or whether it's the very generous unemployment benefits that we saw, really initiated this, this 40% surge in the amount of U.S. dollars, that's circulating throughout the U.S. economy."

Grywacheski expects the plan will face many legal challenges, from both sides of the political spectrum.