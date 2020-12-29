Recall issued for ceiling fan model with blade detachment problem

The Home Depot-exclusive Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor ceiling fan is getting recalled after reports of the blades detaching during use.

A model of ceiling fan is being recalled after reports that the blades were detaching while the fan was in use.

The recall was made in response to 47 reports of an injury hazard created by the fan's blades detaching while it's in use, two of which caused injury and four of which resulted in property damage.

About 182,000 units were sold in-store and online from April 2020 to October 2020.