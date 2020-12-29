Recall issued for ceiling fan model with blade detachment problem

A model of ceiling fan is being recalled after reports that the blades were detaching while the fan was in use.
The Hampton Bay 54-inch Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan, made by King of Fans and sold exclusively at Home Depot, was recalled by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday, December 23.
The recall was made in response to 47 reports of an injury hazard created by the fan's blades detaching while it's in use, two of which caused injury and four of which resulted in property damage.
About 182,000 units were sold in-store and online from April 2020 to October 2020.
If you own this fan, the CPSC recommends that you inspect the fan, searching for blade movement or an uneven gap between the blades and the main body of the fan. If you observe those qualities, immediately contact King of Fans for a free replacement ceiling fan.