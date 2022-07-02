IowaWORKS website remains offline after nationwide cyberattack

Amid the ongoing website outage, Iowa workforce officials say to continue using other websites for unemployment resources of visit the IowaWORKS offices.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the IowaWORKS websites continue to remain offline, officials say that unemployment claims and benefit payments are unaffected and that there are still other ways to access unemployment resources.

IowaWORK's Public Information Officer, Jesse Dougherty, told News8 that the website vendor, Geographic Solutions, Inc., is making progress on the site repair and is working around the clock to resolve the outage.

Dougherty said that unemployment claims and benefits payouts are unaffected by the outage and that both initial and weekly claims can still be filed on IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov (IWD).

Because of the outage, claimants will temporarily not be required to enter their re-employment activities until the website is brought back online.

Geographics Solutions, Inc. also confirmed that the outage is a result of a cyberattack that is also impacting other states across the country. The company said that there is no evidence of a user data breach.

For ongoing unemployment resources, Dougherty said that Iowans can utilize the National Labor Exchange for job searching and that IowaWORKS's many offices are remaining open, where services like applications, resumes, and mock interviews are still available.