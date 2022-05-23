Iowa's Consumer Protection Division taking complaints, holding fraud prevention events in 12 cites this summer

The division is establishing mobile offices and visiting 12 Iowa cities through the end of July to help citizens in various consumer protection situations.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's Consumer Protection Division (CPD) is hosting a number of events across the state through the summer about multiple kinds of fraud prevention and safety.

The division, which is part of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, will be setting up mobile offices and visiting locations across 12 Iowa cities to hold presentations on fraud safety, including a stop in Davenport on July 7.

At these meetings, CPD investigator Al Perales will be answering public questions on topics like price gouging, contractors, scam avoidance, and other issues. He will also be taking consumer complaints.

The presentations will be held at mobile offices in many locations, but in some locations, they will be held at Iowa Fraud Fighters events and fraud presentations at various Connections Area Agency on Aging locations.

The tour begins on Thursday, May 26 in Independence, and makes 11 other stops across the state through Wednesday, July 27.

The full schedule is as follows:

Thursday, May 26: Mobile Office (11 a.m.-4 p.m.) Independence Library, 805 1st St E

Tuesday, June 7: Iowa Fraud Fighters (11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.) Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport

Thursday, June 9: Mobile Office (11 a.m.-4 p.m.) Monticello Library, 205 E Grand St.

Tuesday, June 21: Mobile Office (11 a.m.-4 p.m.) Fraud Presentation (2 p.m.) Dyersville Library, 320 1st Ave E.

Wednesday, June 29: Iowa Fraud Fighters (11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.) Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel, 1504 305th Street, Tama

Monday, July 18: Fraud Presentation for Connections Area Agency on Aging (11:30 a.m.) Siouxland Center For Active Generations, 313 Cook St., Sioux City

“We are dedicated to assisting consumers when they submit a complaint to our office,” said Attorney General Tom Miller. “Our hope is that our mobile offices can provide Iowans with information and resources to address issues before they arise.”

In 2021, the CPD received 3,536 complaints, with auto-related issues, home improvement, and imposter scams making up the top complaint categories.