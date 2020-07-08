Iowa continuing unemployment claims fall

The state says that in the week of July 26th, about 5000 less Iowans filed for unemployment than in the previous week.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — More than 6,700 people filed unemployment claims last week in Iowa, and the number of continuing claims is nearly 105,000, a decrease of more than 5,000 from the previous week.

Iowa Workforce Development says there were 6,765 claims for unemployment insurance in the week ending Aug. 1, and benefit payments totaled more than $29.9 million for the week.