Illinois treasurer: Unclaimed money and property in the Quad Cities totals almost $90 million

The state's I-Cash program holds unpaid items like life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, unused rebate cards and more for residents to claim.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Illinois State Treasurer is looking to reunite Illinoisans with tens of millions of dollars in unclaimed cash and property.

In a news release published on April 19, Treasurer Michael Frerichs issued a reminder for state residents to check and submit claims for unclaimed property, which are funds from various sources that haven't been returned to their rightful owners, such as unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards.

“It’s often a surprise for people to find out they have an overlooked investment account or final paycheck through no fault of their own,” Frerichs said. “This money and property belong to the people of Illinois. It should be in their pocketbook rather than the state’s safe.”

According to the Treasurer's office, there is $3.5 billion worth of property unclaimed across the entire state, with $90 million of that figure originating from the Quad Cities area.

State law requires the office to publish newspaper ads in all 102 counties and send letters to residents with unclaimed property of $100 or more.

Here's how the money breaks down county by county:

Rock Island: More than 219,320 properties totaling more than $51.5 million

More than 219,320 properties totaling more than $51.5 million Jo Daviess: More than 25,200 properties totaling more than $1 million.

More than 25,200 properties totaling more than $1 million. Carroll: More than 18,550 properties totaling nearly $488,000.

More than 18,550 properties totaling nearly $488,000. Whiteside: Nearly 75,000 properties totaling nearly $7 million.

Nearly 75,000 properties totaling nearly $7 million. Bureau: More than 41,240 properties totaling more than $1.3 million.

More than 41,240 properties totaling more than $1.3 million. Henry: More than 57,100 properties totaling more than $2.5 million.

More than 57,100 properties totaling more than $2.5 million. Mercer: More than 19,220 properties totaling more than $1.2 million.

More than 19,220 properties totaling more than $1.2 million. Knox: More than 68,430 properties totaling nearly $24 million.

More than 68,430 properties totaling nearly $24 million. Stark: More than 7,500 properties totaling more than $111,000.

More than 7,500 properties totaling more than $111,000. Warren: Nearly 20,540 properties totaling more than $614,000.

Nearly 20,540 properties totaling more than $614,000. Henderson: Nearly 8,000 properties totaling more than $166,000.

According to the Treasurer's Office's data, about 25% of adults find unclaimed property in their search with an average claim size of about $1,000.

Residents are encouraged to check the unclaimed property database every six months.

To search for unclaimed property in your name and file a claim, visit www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH.