Illinois leads nation in rental assistance distribution, new round available Nov. 8

After the first wave of payments went out to over 57,000 Illinois households, the IHDA is opening up another round of rental assistance in early November.

CHICAGO — A new round of rental assistance will soon be available to Illinois tenants and landlords.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority announced Wednesday, Oct. 27 that after a successful first wave of funds, a second round of funds will be available Monday, Nov. 8.

State officials said that the initial $505 million in grants from the Illinois Rental Payment Program was fully distributed, making Illinois one of the first states to get the funds out to its recipients.

According the U.S. Department of Treasury, Illinois is a national leader in providing critical emergency rental assistance to families in urgent need, citing 84% of the state's federal assistance funds have made it to renters and landlords, in stark comparison to the nationwide average of 23%.

“I’m proud that Illinois has given out more of our rental assistance to help vulnerable renters and their landlords than any other state. We are first in the nation at putting those dollars to work to support our state’s residents,” said Gov. Pritzker. “In purely dollars and cents: We’ve now delivered over half a billion dollars in rent to landlords on behalf of struggling tenants in communities across this state. If your workplace closes or you need to stay home to care family, the last thing you should have to worry about is keeping a roof over your head. While the need is still great, I’m proud that we’re continuing to do more than any other state in the nation to keep people in their homes.”

A new round of assistance will be made possible Monday, Nov. 8. Rental assistance is also still available through the Illinois Department of Human Services. 

More information about both rental assistance programs can be found on the IHDA website.

