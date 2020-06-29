Start of July brings increase to Illinois minimum wage

When the calendar reaches July, minimum wage workers will be seeing 75 more cents per hour on their checks.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ minimum wage increases to $10 per hour this week. State officials are reminding workers to make sure their paychecks reflect the change.

The change takes effect Wednesday as July begins. The increase is part of a multi-year plan to bring the minimum wage to $15 by 2025.

The first increase to $9.25 came on Jan. 1. Minimum wages in Cook County and the city of Chicago are higher.