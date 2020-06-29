x
Skip Navigation

WQAD.com

money

Start of July brings increase to Illinois minimum wage

When the calendar reaches July, minimum wage workers will be seeing 75 more cents per hour on their checks.
Credit: MGN

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ minimum wage increases to $10 per hour this week. State officials are reminding workers to make sure their paychecks reflect the change. 

The change takes effect Wednesday as July begins. The increase is part of a multi-year plan to bring the minimum wage to $15 by 2025. 

The first increase to $9.25 came on Jan. 1. Minimum wages in Cook County and the city of Chicago are higher. 

The county will increase to $13 per hour on Wednesday, and the city to $13.50 for small employers and $14 for employers with 21 or more employees.  