Illinois removes registration fee for Gold Star license plates

Family of service personnel who lost their lives while fighting for the U.S. Armed Forces will not have to pay the $151 registration fee.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A new law in Illinois removes the $151 registration fee for Gold Star license plates.

Any Illinois resident who is a surviving widow, widower, parent or sibling of a person who lost their life while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces can be issued a Gold Star license plate.

There are currently 374 active Gold Star plates throughout the state.

The law was passed unanimously in both the Illinois House of Representatives and State Senate.