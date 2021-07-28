x
Illinois removes registration fee for Gold Star license plates

Family of service personnel who lost their lives while fighting for the U.S. Armed Forces will not have to pay the $151 registration fee.
Credit: Illinois Secretary of State

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A new law in Illinois removes the $151 registration fee for Gold Star license plates.

Any Illinois resident who is a surviving widow, widower, parent or sibling of a person who lost their life while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces can be issued a Gold Star license plate.

There are currently 374 active Gold Star plates throughout the state.

The law was passed unanimously in both the Illinois House of Representatives and State Senate.

The law will be effective starting on January 1, 2022.

