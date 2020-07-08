Illinois extends unemployment benefits another 20 weeks

The state is one of 19 that are extending their pandemic unemployment benefits for that length of time.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security has extended jobless benefits another 20 weeks as the state’s unemployment numbers continue to soar because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Employment Security Department announced the extension was available starting Thursday to people who have received 26 weeks of benefits. According to the agency, Illinois is among 19 states providing 20 weeks of extended benefits.