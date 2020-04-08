Illinois expands emergency assistance for low-income households

With the continued stress put on families by the pandemic, the state is organizing CARES funds to build up the Help Illinois Families initiative.

The Pritzker Administration and State of Illinois shaping the 2021 budget with CARES grant funds to expand emergency assistance for Illinois families.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Help Illinois Families initiative is expanding on the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and Community Services Block Program (CSBP), and are opening them to the wider public.

Between both programs, the state is offering assistance with heating, gas, electricity, rent, food, medicine, temporary shelter, and more, with an emphasis on low-income households significantly below the federal poverty line.

The state has revamped the application process and the program requirements to make it easier for more families to get help.