Illinois currently ranks 41st in the nation for lowest unemployment rate

The rate remains at 7.1%

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Employment security announced Friday, that the unemployment rate continues to sit at 7.1%.

“As the state works through the bridge phase to a full reopening, IDES will continue to support claimants while also ensuring information is provided that supports both employers and jobseekers,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “IDES and the Pritzker administration look forward to working with the Biden administration and US DOL to identify and implement new strategies to reengage dislocated workers into the labor force.”

“Illinois is on the road to reopening, and last week’s move to bridge phase is set to reignite tourism, events and service industries – providing a much needed boost to key drivers of our economy,” said Sylvia Garcia, Acting Director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. “Under Governor Pritzker’s leadership, we continue to make progress on advancing a safe reopening across Illinois. Through our continued work to boost vaccination rates, follow public health guidance, and extend additional relief for the businesses who need it, we are laying the groundwork for Illinois businesses to thrive and bring more residents back to work safely.”

The national unemployment rate is 6.1%

Compared to April of 2020 Illinois' unemployment rate was 16.5% and the nationwide unemployment rate was 14.8%.