How to get help paying your energy bills this winter

In Illinois and Iowa LIHEAP funds are available as the weather turns cold.

When the weather turns cold, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) offers financial heating assistance to available income-eligible utility customers.

LIHEAP helps energy customers pay a portion of their primary heating costs by sending a one-time payment to the utility company they use.

In Iowa you can apply through April 30, 2021. Applications are submitted at the county level. There are offices in all of Iowa's 99 counties. Find your local outreach office here.

In Illinois you can apply through June 30, 2021. Applications are submitted to local representatives at the county level. Find your county for application information here.

Note: Due to COVID-19 applications may not be accepted in person, call your local representative to determine the preferred method of applying.