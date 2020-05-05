Freebies and discounts for National Nurses Week

Here's a list of freebies or discounts available to nurses and other frontline medical professionals during National Nurses Week, 2020.

Here's a list of freebies or discounts available to nurses and other frontline medical professionals during National Nurses Week, 2020:

AT&T - The technology company is offering three months of free service to frontline nurses and physicians on the FirstNet® network, which is a wireless communications network designed for first responders.

For those nurses and physicians already on the FirstNet Mobile - Responder plan will automatically get a three-month service credit. New subscribers were eligible for the offer starting April 13.

Chipotle - On May 6, medical professionals can request free burritos for their facility. The offer stems from a week-long campaign in April, where customers were able to order burritos via the Chipotle app in the name of healthcare heroes; each time Chipotle donated a burrito to the May 6th offer.

Starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, go to this page to order your burritos. Several types of medical facilities are eligible for the offer.

DQ Grill & Chill - DeWitt - Nurses will get a buy one get one free blizzard on May 6 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Dunkin' Donuts - All nurses and healthcare professionals can get a free medium hot or iced coffee and a donut on May 6. When ordering, let the worker know you're a medical worker there for the Nurses Day offer. The offer is available while supplies lasts. Not valid on mobile offers.

Key Mazda - Moline - Through June 1, Mazda is offering free standard oil changes and enhanced cleaning services for healthcare workers through its "Essential Care Care Program for Healthcare Heroes." The offer is available even if you don't drive a Mazda.