Potential employees can enjoy food trucks at IowaWORKS job fair

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Prospective employees visiting IowaWORKS's weekly hiring event on Monday will have an extra bonus available to them.

On June 20, guest food trucks will be visiting the job fair's parking lot, offering food and even job opportunities to hopefuls.

The fair lasts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the IowaWORKS 1801A East Kimberly Road location.

The Monday, June 20 weekly hiring event lineup will feature the following companies looking to fill specific positions:

Kraft Heinz, hiring production workers.

Walmart, hiring cashiers, stock, personal shoppers.

Hotel Blackhawk, hiring housekeeping, maintenance, bartenders, and servers.

Team Staffing Solutions, hiring industrial and warehouse.

Bally's Quad Cities, hiring IT, dealers, food service, casino host, hotel front desk, slot technician, and housekeepers.

Tyson Fresh Meats, hiring general production, maintenance, premium, and part-time summer help, and general labor.

Greystone Manufacturing LLC, hiring quality inspection, maintenance technician, and maintenance management.

Compass One Healthcare, hiring housekeepers, cooks, patient services, and dishwashers.

Uniparts Olsen, hiring welders, CNC, and forklift operators.

Hy-Vee, hiring for various part and full-time positions.

Staff NOW, hiring for warehouse and manufacturing.

Per Mar Security, hiring security officers.

QPS Employment Group - Hiring for various positions.

RJK Inc., hiring process operators to include warehouse, machine operators, lab techs, and maintenance.

Elliott Aviation, hiring for various positions.