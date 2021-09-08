Illinois officials warn of sale of flood-damaged vehicles after Hurricane Ida

Secretary of State Jesse White is warning residents about the potential for flood-damaged cars in the market after Hurricane Ida.

In a press release published on Wednesday, September 8, White warned consumers currently looking to buy cars that vehicles damaged by Hurricane Ida are entering the market.

The state says that it is monitoring title applications for potential flood-damaged vehicles, making sure that they are properly identified for their condition.

Consumers are encouraged to learn as much as they can about a car's history before purchasing it, using such resources as the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System and CARFAX flood vehicle website.