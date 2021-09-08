Illinois officials warn of sale of flood-damaged vehicles after Hurricane Ida

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White sent out a notice warning the public about the potential of flood-damaged cars following Hurricane Ida.
In a press release published on Wednesday, September 8, White warned consumers currently looking to buy cars that vehicles damaged by Hurricane Ida are entering the market.
The state says that it is monitoring title applications for potential flood-damaged vehicles, making sure that they are properly identified for their condition.
Consumers are encouraged to learn as much as they can about a car's history before purchasing it, using such resources as the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System and CARFAX flood vehicle website.
“We are taking steps to ensure that flood-damaged vehicles from hurricanes do not receive clean titles in Illinois,” White said. “While my office will do everything it can to protect Illinoisans, it is always important that consumers also take active steps to protect themselves from purchasing damaged vehicles.”
