QC economy gets $1.9 million boost from Missouri Valley Conference basketball tournament

About 3,500 hotel rooms were booked for the tournament according to Visit Quad Cities CEO Dave Herrell.

MOLINE, Ill. — With basketball tournament season in full swing, the Quad Cities is reaping the economic benefits. $1.9 million of benefits, to be exact.

The Missouri Valley Conference Women's basketball tournament wrapped up at the Vibrant Arena today. For Tom Buckmiller and his family, they traveled here for three nights for their spring break.

"We always have shakes at the Steel Plow," Buckmiller said. "We've kind of got our traditions we do every time we come to town."

Visit Quad Cities CEO Dave Herrell says sporting events are critical for economies.

"Having the championship game nationally televised, that's an amazing thing for the Quad Cities brand, Herrell said. "We've got an advisory group of civic leaders that are helping a new five-year strategic plan for how we're going to tackle sports and what we want it to look like 10 years down the road."