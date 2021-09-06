Iowa's unemployment rate drops slightly in September

Iowa’s rate left it tied with two other states for the nation’s 17th lowest unemployment rate.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s unemployment rate dropped slightly to 4% in September.

Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday that the rate declined from 4.1% in August, as the total number of unemployed Iowans dropped by nearly 2,000 to 66,100 people. It also announced the addition of 7,000 non-farm jobs in September.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' September employment summary, Iowa’s rate left it tied with two other states for nation’s 17th lowest unemployment rate. Nebraska had the lowest rate of 2%. California and Nevada had the highest unemployment rates, with 7.5% each.

Nationwide, U.S. employment claims fell to a new pandemic low last week of 290,000 claims, compared to nearly 24 million claims a year earlier. The nation’s unemployment rate for September was 4.8%.