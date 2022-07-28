Iowa's June unemployment rate is below US average; Illinois ranks 5th highest in nation

Statewide unemployment rates are declining, but some areas - including the Quad Cities - are still above the national average.

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above aired on July 20.

Statewide unemployment rates are out for the month of June, and one side of the Mississippi River is faring better than the other.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Illinois was a 4.5% unemployment rate in June, the fifth highest in the nation, while Iowa was almost two percentage points lower at 2.6%. The national average was 3.6%.

Combined, both sides of the Quad Cities reported a 4.2% unemployment rate.

Although Illinois came in above the national average in terms of unemployment claims, both Iowa and Illinois saw about a 2% decrease since June 2021. Illinois saw a 0.3% increase in employment (18,000 jobs) from May to June, one of the largest increases reported in the country.